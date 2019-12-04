Hotel Accommodation Tax to be increased

By Latrishka Thomas

The Antigua and Barbuda Hotel Accommodation tax may increase by 1 percent following the final approval of the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax Amendment Bill 2019.

Yesterday, the Bill which seeks to amend the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax Act 2006 was passed in the Lower House of Parliament with unanimous agreement from the members.

Member for St John’s Rural North, Charles “Max” Fernandez, who is also the Minister of Tourism lobbied heavily for the implementation of this new tax, saying that it will benefit the tourism industry.

“This 1 percent that is being introduced here today [Tuesday 3rd December] is as a result of the fact that we within the Ministry of Tourism have recognised the fact that there needs to be more done in terms of promotion. Tourism, of course, is growing and expanding but at the same time, so is the competition and to stay relevant we have to promote and market our destination,” he shared.

