Hoppers on top after second week of matches

By Carlena Knight

With the second week of play in the Antigua Premier League (APL) completed, former champions Cool and Smooth Global Bank of Commerce AC Delco Greenbay Hoppers sit on top of the 10-team standings.

Despite playing to a one-all draw with NNL Distributors Swetes FC in the first match of the triple-header evening on Sunday afternoon, Hoppers now have four points edging, out second place Swetes.

Tomarley “Ziggy” Thomas equalised for Hoppers in the 79th minute while Rakeem Henry hit home for Swetes in minute 29.

Another former champion, Rawdon and Associates Parham and defending champions, PIC Liberta Blackhawks played to a one all draw.

Parham got the ball rolling as quickly as the third minute of play with a strike from Kemron Osment but that 1-0 lead would be short-lived as Shavorn Philip equalised in the 83rd minute.

This is the second draw straight draw for the champions who now sit in the 7th position with two points while Parham gained their first point of the season.

Newly promoted team, All Saints United and Richie Rich Five Islands also played to a one-all draw with goals from Reon Cuffy in the 16th minute for United and Tony Lorente Sanchez in the 27th for Five Islands.

Matches will continue today in Zone one of the Second Division starting at 4:20 pm as FC Master Ballers will play Attacking Saints in Radio Range and Abaya will face Garden Stars in Parham while, at 5 pm in Bendals, Pares will play Bendals.

Meanwhile, in Zone two at 4:20 pm, Green City will play Jennings United in Jennings while, at 5 pm in Fort Road, Earthquakes will battle Blackburn Palace.