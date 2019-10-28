Hoppers and Swetes record wins in APL

By Carlena Knight

With the Antigua Premier League kicking off on Saturday, former champions Cool and Smooth, Global Bank of Commerce, AC-Delco Greenbay Hoppers, welcomed newly-promoted team, All Saints United, to the big yard in grand style with a 4-2 victory.

Playing at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) in the feature encounter of the double-header evening, the Grays Green men quickly got the ball rolling with goals as early as the 5th and 8th minutes from Javorn Stevens and Yoandir Puga.

Despite pulling one back with a strike from Reon Cuffy just before halftime and another in the 59th minute from Carlos Tittle, United could not secure their first three points in the APL as Hoppers added two more goals to their tally in the 50th and 55th minutes from Puga and youngster, Antyon Henry.

In the other match that night, Wadadli Events Services, Oyster, VEG International Swetes FC, joined Hoppers in the winner’s circle with a 3-1 trouncing over Drahz KFC Old Road.

Rakeem Henry hit home first for the victors in the 32nd minute followed by an own goal in the 59th by Raheem Deterville.

The third and final goal came from Juwan Roberts in the 86th.

Armando Curuneaux put one back for the round south team however in minute 68.

Matches will continue today in the Second Division. In Zone one at 4:20 p.m., Freemans Village Scorpions will play Lion Hill, Mahico Stars will visit English Harbour, and Pares FC will host Glanvilles.

While in Zone two, Young Warriors will face Young Lions in Buckleys at 4:20 p.m. while at 5:00 p.m., Earthquakes FC will play CPTSA Wings at the PMS grounds.