Holy Trinity Primary School in Barbuda now open

By Machela Osagboro

Relief washed over the community in Barbuda as the sister isle is now able to open the doors to the rehabilitated Holy Trinity School.

This comes more than two years after the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The new building that will house the primary school will officially reopen today, Monday January 13th 2019.

The “Top School,” as it has always been fondly called by Barbudans, was refurbished by the Barbuda Council with significant donor support.

The Barbuda Council had accused the government of dragging its feet on the restoration of the school, and they decided to take matters into their own hands.

