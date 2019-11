Joanne C Hillhouse was part of a panel with a UAE sci-fi author on the subject of teen/young adult literature, which included her Burt Award winning teen/young adult novel, Musical Youth.

The Antiguan author participated in a panel — with editor Margaret Busby and another contributor — which focused on the global anthology New Daughters of Africa, which published in March 2019 25 years after the original Daughters of Africa. (Photos courtesy Joanne C Hillhouse)