High Court trial for man accused of stealing 20Kworth of appliances

By Latrishka Thomas

The case against Juan Diaz, who has been charged with larceny, has been added to the list of matters to be heard before a judge in the High Court during the January criminal assizes.

Diaz, a 23-year-old hotel employee, has been accused of stealing over $20,000 worth of appliances some time between September 30th and October 7th, 2018, from a home located in the Old Runway area.

He allegedly stole a Kenmore elite washing machine, a Kenmore elite dryer and a Kenmore elite pedestal, as well as a folding table, a cooler, 50 ft extension cord, wooden utensils, crystal glasses, and a speaker, among other items.

Yesterday, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh committed the matter to High Court of Justice after Diaz made an appearance in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court.