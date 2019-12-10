Heritage and APUA advance to Business League Football finals

By Carlena Knight

The final two teams that will contest the 2019 Business League Football tournament have been decided.

Heritage Hotel and APUA Telecommunications advanced after both teams won their semi-final matches on Saturday afternoon at the Golden Grove playing field.

Heritage was the first of the two teams to advance after hammering former champions, West Indies Oil Company (WIOC) 4-1.

Astel Joseph, Tamarley “Ziggy” Thomas, Franklyn Francis and Kimali Looby all found the back of the net for the victors while Jeffrey Skerritt scored the lone goal for WIOC.

Coach of the winning team, Ken Pennyfeather, spoke on his team’s performance and what can be expected in the finals.

“I feel wonderful. The guys stuck to the game plan and delivered. This is the first time we are actually going to the finals in business league so we are very happy, and the whole corporation is behind us, so we are very happy.

“The only thing I can say to APUA is to come with your best game because we played you in the group stage, I didn’t have my strongest team and I beat you. My strongest team will be there on Friday so come with your A-game because we will be coming with our A-plus game, that’s all.”

APUA Telecoms stunned Hermitage Bay Strikers to win 2-1 in the feature semi-final match-up.

Strikers drew first blood with a goal from Rodney Lawrence early in the first half, but it would not be enough as APUA rallied late in the second half to equalise then win the match with goals from Daryan James.

A jubilant APUA manager – Collin Ralph, spoke to OBSERVER media after the match.

“I am very happy right now. I put a game plan out there, and [the team] executed it very well. This is a team that beat me in my round and I came back with a different game plan for them.

“Well this is the finals now and that team also beat me in my round, and I also have a game plan for them coming Friday.”

The finals for the league is scheduled to take place on Friday while the awards ceremony will take place a day later.

A venue for both events will be announced shortly.