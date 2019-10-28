Hector becomes first Antiguan female cricketer to be selected for West Indies team

By Carlena Knight

For the first time in Antigua and Barbuda’s history, a female cricketer will receive her burgundy cap.

Shawnisha Hector, a former student at the Clare Hall Secondary School will wear the West Indies colors after being selected to the Windies Women’s squad.

This was according to the latest press release from Cricket West Indies (CWI) over the weekend.

The pace bowler has been named among the 14-member squad to take on India in the first two Colonial Medical Insurance One Day Internationals at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on November 1st and 3rd.

Also making her debut will be Barbadian all-rounder, Alliyah Alleyne.

The team will be led by captain, Stefanie Taylor, and comprises, Anisa Mohammed – vice captain, Afy Fletcher, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacey-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shermaine Campbelle and Sheneta Grimmond.

In the press release, lead selector of the Women’s and Girls panel, Ann Browne-John, said, “The selection panel chose a good balance of youth and experience when assembling this squad. We have the return of the experienced Chedean Nation, and Shermaine Campbelle, who missed the last series against Australia due to injury.”

Browne-John added, “also the selectors were impressed by the young medium pace duo of Aaliyah Alleyne and Shawnisha Hector during the training camp, meriting their inclusion in the final 14-member squad.”