Health officials concerned about increase in cancer among young women

Officials from the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) have expressed concern about what appears to be an increase in breast cancer among women who are in the reproductive years.

During an interview on OBSERVER AM, yesterday, MSJMC’s Medical Director, Dr Albert Duncan said that a specific cross section of the female population is developing the disease.

“There seems to be an increase in breast cancer around people of child bearing age — people that are pregnant and people that just had babies. These are all the things that make young cancers a little bit more problematic.

“When you look at the data from North America and patients under 50, disease in the breasts is very prevalent in people of African American origin and to some extent we see the same behaviour here in the Eastern Caribbean. The youngest breast cancer patient I think was reported was age 13 and so no one is really safe from breast cancer,” Dr Duncan said.

