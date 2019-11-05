Health Ministry promises to address nurses’ concerns

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

As it attempts to foster better working relationships with health care providers, the Ministry of Health has made several promises to the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association (ABNA).

The two entities have been at loggerheads for quite some time, especially over unresolved matters like working conditions, uniform allowances and the long outstanding issue of salary increases.

President of ABNA, Soria Dupie-Winston told OBSERVER media that she met with the Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph and the Chief Medical Officer Dr Rhonda Sealy Thomas and other officials to discuss a way forward.

There, she said the Ministry claimed that it is willing to work with ABNA in an effort to ensure that nurses are retained.

