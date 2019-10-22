Head on collision on All Saints Road

The occupants of two vehicles narrowly escaped with their lives after they were involved in a head on collision moments ago.

The incident took place on All Saints Road, in the vicinity of Europa.

The dark grey Toyota Prado, A 811, was said to be heading west, while the white Chevy Express C16727 was heading east.

OBSERVER Media was reliably informed that both the driver and passenger of the Chevy Express were both noticeably injured.

The driver, who was visibly in pain is believed to have suffered a dislocated ankle and injuries to the right knee and side, while the passenger sustained several lacerations to the head.

Both were rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Prado, though shaken by the incident, did not have any visible injuries. They were, however, taken to the hospital for further examination in a private vehicle.

While the police have not yet released an official report, it is alleged that the driver of the Chevy swerved into the lane of the Toyota Prado after he lost control of the vehicle during a maneuver to avoid a pothole.