Head Office bounce back, Eye Mobile stun Pointe FM

By Carlena Knight

After suffering an upsetting defeat to defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) APUA Head Office bounced back on Sunday night to trounce colleagues APUA Water 74-55 in the Cool and Smooth Business League Basketball tournament.

Yannick Samuel led the victors with 20 points with assistance from Tavarus Benta who netted 18 at the JSC Sports Complex.

Teammates, Michael Barton and Nickon McGregor also got in on the action by scoring 11 each.

Water’s Winston Roberts was the leading scorer for the team, banking 17, while teammates Andre Grigg and Olivee’ Morris contributed making 15 and 13 points respectively.

Former champions, Kennedys joined Head Office in the winner’s circle as they recorded an 87-60 victory over A Mobile.

Former national player, Morlon “Little” Davis led the charge for the victors, making 21 points.

He was assisted by Adriel Ramirez who sank 20 and Danny Perez who scored 16.

Vladimir Castro also chipped in, making 12 points.

Tahj Kirby had 18 points for A Mobile while teammates Dellon Joseph and Devon Christian contributed by scoring 10 points each in a losing effort.

In the feature encounter that night, Eye Mobile Vision Care handed Pointe FM their sixth loss of the season, beating them 63-55.

Shalom Bloodman had 14 points for the young and vibrant team with assistance from Tehran Zachariah and Javonte Daley who scored a combined 24 points — 12 from Zachariah and 12 from Daley.