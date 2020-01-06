Hat-trick of wins for Blackhawks in Premier Division

Spread the love















By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions, Liberta Blackhawks, completed a hat-trick of wins in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Premier Division following a 2-1 victory over Swetes on Saturday at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).

Playing in the feature match of a double-header at the history-rich venue, Blackhawks scored twice within six minutes to claim the important victory and climb to 12 points from their nine showings.

Avier Christian gave the defending champions the lead in the 66th minute, but the celebrations were short-lived as Swetes’ Ahzinho Solomon drew his team level just one minute later.

Blackhawks, who had previously enjoyed wins over Pigotts Bullets and Five Islands in the competition, were determined to keep their winning streak intact and found the golden strike through veteran Lennox Julian who scored off the bench in minute 72.

The loss was Swetes’ third in nine showings as they remain on 12 points.

Meanwhile, in Saturday’s opening contest, Old Road outwitted Five Islands to record a 2-0 triumph, their third in nine matches as they move to 11 points but still in the lower half of the 10-team standings.

The round south men had both goals from Raheem Deterville as he scored on either sides of the half with strikes in minutes 23 and 66. Five Islands remain on 10 points and second from bottom in the standings.