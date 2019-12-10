Harvard now agreeing to cooperate with Antigua and Barbuda

Prime Minister, Gaston Browne Antigua and Barbuda, announced on Tuesday that the President of Harvard University, Dr Lawrence Bacow has responded to his advocacy for a programme of cooperation between Harvard University and the Five Islands Campus of the University of the West Indies in Antigua.

According to a press release from the Office of The Prime Minister, Browne said that Dr Bacow has indicated the willingness of Harvard to work out cooperation arrangements that would benefit the Five Islands Campus, in acknowledgment of Harvard University’s historical relationship with slavery, particularly confronting past injustices and their legacies.

Preliminary discussions to establish a framework for cooperation will be held in January 2020, after the University’s break for the Christmas season, the communiqué stated.

Prime Minister Browne welcomed President Bacow’s readiness to engage and stated that between now and the preliminary meeting, in January, practical proposals for cooperation will be prepared.

The Harvard Law School was founded on an endowment in 1815 that was funded from slavery on the Royall’s plantation on Antigua.

