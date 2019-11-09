‘Harvard is fully aware of the truth and ethical power of PM Browne’s case’, Sir Hilary Beckles says

Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, and Chairman of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles commented on the letter, penned by Prime Minister Gaston Browne to Harvard University’s President, Lawrence Bacow, demanding reparation payments “for the gains Harvard enjoyed at the expense” of Antiguan slaves.

In a statement released to the media yesterday, Sir Hilary said, “The leadership of the Harvard Law School is fully aware of the truth and ethical power of Prime Minister Browne’s case, and is being urged by its professors and students to engage the claim. Harvard Law is unique in the USA in that its original funding came from the Caribbean and has slavery roots. Until it deals with the ethical issues before and behind it, claims to excellence will always be questioned by persons in pursuit of justice.”

In August this year, The UWI and the University of Glasgow signed the first ever agreement for slavery reparations since British Emancipation in 1838. The terms of the £20 million agreement include the University of Glasgow’s commitment to provide £20 million to fund research to promote development initiatives to be jointly undertaken with The UWI over the next two decades, through a jointly-owned and managed institution to be called the Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research.