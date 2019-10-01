Happy 1st Birthday, Micah!

Happy birthday to Micah Kitt, who celebrated his birthday weekend in grand style. Micah, who turned a year old on September 28th, was the center of attention during and after a Thanksgiving Church Service at the Bethel Gospel Hall in Johnston’s Village. With friends, family and well-wishers in attendance, prayers and gratitude were offered on the cancer survivor’s behalf and later the one year old took part in his birthday cake cutting ceremony. (Photo courtesy Ministry of Health)