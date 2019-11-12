Halo donates $100k to Friends of the Care Project

The Halo Foundation donated EC$100,000 to the Friends of the Care Project (FOTCP) at a brief handover ceremony at Government House on Monday. Governor General, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, presented the cheque to Dr Kamal Moursy, Vice President of FOTCP and JoAnn Reddick, Secretary of the Board.

In his brief remarks, Sir Rodney reconfirmed the commitment of the Halo Foundation to provide assistance for the charities under the patronage of the Governor General wherever possible, a release said.

“The health of the nation is extremely important, and the Care Project is making admirable strides with its outreach programme. Children all across the island are being diagnosed with conditions such as cerebral palsy, as a result of this outreach. Our financial intervention will hopefully assist in various areas, like the training of parents and caregivers in the recognition of neurological disorders.”

He Excellency Lady Williams commented that Halo’s fundraisers like Wings of Charity held each June, and Music For A Cause which will take place on the lawns of Government House on December 30th this year, provide the capital required to assist the needy.

“Friends of the Care Project is a non-profit organisation with a clear vision and purpose, so we are happy to support their efforts with this donation. I was first drawn to the children in the Project years ago, when it was known as Amazing Grace. One of the residents, Kevorn, had such a warm, wide smile and bore any suffering he may have been enduring throughout the years with such grace and courage. He will be buried on November 12th, so the presentation of this cheque is timely. We pay homage to the life and legacy of Kevorn Etienne.”

Dr Moursy and Reddick, along with Board Director, Tammy Charles, expressed their appreciation to Sir Rodney, Lady Williams and the Halo Foundation for their continued help and encouragement.

The Care Project is now housed in a brand new purpose-built facility at the site of the old Holberton Hospital, and individual education plans have been introduced which allow the children to develop according to their specific capabilities.