Gunmen go after people and police in Port of Spain

Spread the love















(Trinidad Express) – Three people were shot and wounded by gunmen in downtown Port-of-Spain this afternoon. The search is on for the two shooters who may have been wounded in a subsequent exchange of gunfire with the police.

It unfolded around 2:25pm when gunmen in a car randomly opened fire on people walking along Queen Street, Port-of-Spain.

The car with the gunmen then drove off. A report was made to the police who responded and found three persons suffering from gunshot injuries. They were taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital for treatment.

An All-Points Bulletin was issued and a vehicle was spotted along the Eastern Main Road, Laventille.

Officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, but its occupants opened fire on them. Officers fired on the suspects but they ran into the hills of Laventille, one of then carrying an automatic rifle.

No police officer was injured during the exchange, but investigators believe that the gunmen were wounded. The vehicle was subsequently impounded.

An active search is underway for the gunmen.