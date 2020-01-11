Grenades not too excited about transfer window

Spread the love















By Neto Baptiste

Coach of the Sandals/Inet Grenades FC, Derrick Edwards, said the team will not be doing too much spending during the current transfer window which closes at the end of January.

The former national striker, during an interview on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the team thus far in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Premier Division, adding there is need to tighten only one key area going into the second half of the competition.

“I am comfortable with the players that I have so I don’t think we are going to bring any players per sè. We may look at bringing a goalkeeper in because our goalkeeper, Prince Walters, he is injured and we can’t be in a competition like that with one goalkeeper so that’s the only move we may make, to bring a second goalkeeper in,” he said.

Grenades are currently second on the standings due only to goal difference as they are tied with frontrunners Greenbay Hoppers on 19 points each. Both teams share a positive seven goal difference but Hoppers have scored more goals than Grenades in the competition to date. Hoppers have netted 22 times while Grenades have scored 18 times.

Edwards believes his team’s lukewarm performances thus far are psychological.

“I think it’s a mental thing with players, and you have to understand that you’re not in a competition to just go get three points from teams because you’re in a competition where teams are looking to get three points from us as well, so you have to be consistent. Every player is responsible for their own performance. If you are going to win a championship it is going to come with a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, a lot of discipline,” the coach said.

The competition breaks this weekend for the hosting of the annual One Nation Concert at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG)