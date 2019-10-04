Greene: Lack of financial support a major hindrance

By Neto Baptiste

National sprinter Cejhae Greene said life as a professional has been financially tough, pointing to a tight budget and good fiscal planning as the main reasons for his survival thus far.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Greene admitted he does not receive financial support from the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) and that although the support from government is welcomed, it is minimal at times.

However, the athlete said that with the support of those closest to him, he has been able to push through.

“Planning, and diligent budgeting with my father [Colin Greene], because my father and mother [Jonah Greene] do a really good job of making sure I spend necessarily what I need, and not spend excessively. It’s rough but I think a little bit of me is just being responsible. Adversity is nothing new to me, so I’ve just found a way to work around it because I know once I keep competing and competing well that all of this will be taken care of; but it is a struggle,” he said.

Greene competed in the 100 meters sprints at the ongoing IAAF World Championships but failed to advance from the first round after clocking 10:33 seconds in heat three.

Pointing to a lack of race fitness as the main cause for his sub-par performance, Greene said he is focused on next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

“Right now, it’s time for me to get a little bit of rest and recovery in, and trying to make sure I am healthy and getting ready for Tokyo, because that’s the next big thing for me. I have to try to stay healthy and avoid the mishaps we had this year; planning and trying to make sure we get it right for Tokyo next year,” he said. Greene was the country’s lone representative at the World Championships after he qualified for the 100 meters event some months ago.