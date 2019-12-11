Greene focused on Tokyo Olympics

By Neto Baptiste

National sprinter, Cejhae Greene, said his preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, have already started.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Greene who failed to qualify past the first round of September’s World Championships held in Doha, said he has fully recovered from an injury that plagued him during the championships and is in full prep mode.

“My preparations started approximately four weeks ago so we now officially started our journey to Tokyo 2020 and so far it has been going really well. We have been doing our normal base training where this is where the real work starts, but everybody thinks that the real work starts when you actually get to sprinting,” he said.

“I got a month off of doing nothing because with the way last year was set, we were running for almost 11 months of just straight competing and rigorous training, so you have to give your body time to recover,” he added.

Running in the third heat of the 100 meters sprint at the World Championships, Greene clocked 10:33 seconds to finish fifth and eventually bowed out of the event at the earliest possible stage.

The senior sprinter said he has had time to examine his past performances and is eager to work on perfecting his race.

“The plan right now is to actually analyse what we did last year in terms of what went well, what didn’t go so well and where we need to improve because every year is different. As you grow you get more mature, you learn your sport a little more, you learn your race a little more and you see different things each year. After general fitness and base training, getting stronger and working out the nitty-gritty, then you have to work out the sprint, the technical work. Then you have to go back and watch the film and say this is where we were really weak last year and let’s try and fix it,” Greene said. Greene was the country’s lone representative at the September World Championships after the country’s athletics association could not secure a solidarity spot for high-jumper Priscilla Frederick.