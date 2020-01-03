Green City hammer Young Warriors in Second division action

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

The final day of 2019 did not end positively for Bailey’s Jewelry Young Warriors FC as they were hammered by Green City FC 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

Zaier Scott recorded a hattrick for the victors, hitting home in the 43rd, 58th and 66th minutes in the lone Zone 2 encounter of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Second Division.

Goals also came from Ranjae Williams (13th), Sylvester Fenton (19th), Craig Parker (21st) and Travis Barette (61st).

They now moved to 7th on the standings with 11 points while Young Warriors remain at the bottom of the table with one point after eight showings.

Meanwhile, in Zone 1, all three matches ended in a 2-1 score line.

Abaya edged out Mahico Stars with goals from D’ondre Houston and Juire Anthony in minutes 28 and 59 to move them on to seven points in 10th while the lone goal by Mahico’s Kyle Browne would not be enough as they dropped to 12th with four points.

In the other matches that day, FC Master Ballers defeated Freeman’s Village Scorpions while National Parks English Harbour FC went under to Bendals FC.

Goals from Dequante Mellanson and Clive Sansculotte would give Master Ballers to 17 points in 6th while the Scorpions are 8th with 11 points. AlvahGuishard recorded a brace for Bendals to move them to 5th with 18 points while English Harbour remain in 2nd with 21 points.