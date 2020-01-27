Grace Christian Academy tops 2020 Spelling Bee

Spread the love















By Latrishka Thomas

The 2020 INET-Rotaract Spelling Bee Competition culminated on Saturday with 10-year-old Aliane Challenger from the Grace Christian Academy emerging the victor.

“I felt so excited because it was my first time representing my school,” the Grade Five student told OBSERVER media remarking that she “had to study every day for at least an hour or two”.

However, the primary schooler did not take all of the credit for her success, as she made mention of her teacher, grandmother, father and mother who all played a special role in her preparation process.

She further encouraged other students to participate in next year’s competition saying, “it’s okay. It’s just a couple rounds and some words”.

Challenger competed against 12 other primary school students in three rounds of competition: preliminary, semi-finals and finals.

The Pigotts Primary School’s Omar Warner claimed the 2nd place prize, while Shaniyah Espirit from the Liberta Primary placed 3rd in the 13th annual Spelling Bee competition.

The President of the Rotaract Club, Ti-Anna Harris shared her plans for the future of the competition, while insisting that it maintain as an avenue for students in Antigua and Barbuda to showcase their talent.

“Next year, we hope that it will be bigger and better. Bigger in terms of more sponsors coming on board and more schools taking the opportunity to participate in such a wonderful event,” she said.

The event – geared toward encouraging literacy and targeting Grade 5 students from public and private institutions across the country – was held at Precision Center.

The first-place prize consisted of a laptop computer and printer, tablet (INET), $1,500 smart start account from ECAB, Haliborange school bag with Vitamins from Frank B Armstrong, goody hamper compliments Smalta and holiday snacks from Brydens Antigua, school material from Harper’s and a trophy.

The winning school, Grace Christian Academy, will also benefit from a school enhancement initiative valued at EC $2,500 which the members of the Rotaract Club will complete during the year.