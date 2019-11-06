Gov’t unmoved by petition to remove Barbuda senator

Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin said the government does not plan to change its position regarding the removal of Barbuda Senator Knacyntar Nedd.

“It was studied and we’ve come to the considered opinion that the correct position is being adopted by the Ggovernment of Antigua and Barbuda in this matter,” he told OBSERVER media, mere hours after news broke that the petition had been sent to the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams.

A group, which goes by the name of Antigua Barbuda Unite, launched a worldwide petition via www.change.org which called for the Governor General to dis-appoint the senator.

In the petition, the group is quoted as saying, “We are demanding that the Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Rodney Williams acts accordingly in line with our country’s Constitution and dis-appoint Senator Knacyntar Nedd immediately and appoint a Barbudan, who resides permanently on Barbuda to serve our people, as required by the Constitution.”

Benjamin, however, explained that “The government has in fact given serious thought to the representation made by others in this matter and we are satisfied that our position is correct in law. It is very unlikely in those circumstances that there is any necessity to rethink our position.”

Read more in today’s newspaper