Gov’t to make payout of $3.4 million to select workers on Jan 31

The Cabinet release has announced that resources will be made available to the treasury in the amount of $3.4 million to settle outstanding payments owing to public sector and contractual workers.
According to the release, disbursements will be paid on January 31, 2020 to the following:
a. Central Board of Health Workers will be paid up to $500,000 in overtime payments due to them;
b. Quarry Workers who await their overtime payments will be satisfied up to $250,000;
c. Customs Officers will be paid overtime payments due, up to $1,000,000;
d. Clarevue Hospital Workers will be paid from $250,000 set aside for monies owed;
e. Carnival Prize Winners will be paid from $250,000 set aside;
f. Pan Competition Winners will be paid from $150,000 set aside;
g. National Solid Waste Management Authority workers and contractors will be paid from amounts totaling $1,000,000.
The release specifically outlined that the payments will be made to, “workers and artistes, who are owed primarily for overtime and allowances and prizes.”