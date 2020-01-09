Gov’t to make payout of $3.4 million to select workers on Jan 31

Spread the love















The Cabinet release has announced that resources will be made available to the treasury in the amount of $3.4 million to settle outstanding payments owing to public sector and contractual workers.

According to the release, disbursements will be paid on January 31, 2020 to the following:

a. Central Board of Health Workers will be paid up to $500,000 in overtime payments due to them;

b. Quarry Workers who await their overtime payments will be satisfied up to $250,000;

c. Customs Officers will be paid overtime payments due, up to $1,000,000;

d. Clarevue Hospital Workers will be paid from $250,000 set aside for monies owed;

e. Carnival Prize Winners will be paid from $250,000 set aside;

f. Pan Competition Winners will be paid from $150,000 set aside;

g. National Solid Waste Management Authority workers and contractors will be paid from amounts totaling $1,000,000.

The release specifically outlined that the payments will be made to, “workers and artistes, who are owed primarily for overtime and allowances and prizes.”