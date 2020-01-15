Gov’t promises to make its financial contribution to the ECSC

Spread the love















By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

The government said it will be making an effort to meet its financial obligations to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), which serves as the superior court of record for the countries of Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Antigua and Barbuda’s Attorney General, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin made that declaration on Monday when he revealed that a payment of EC $1.3 million would be made available to the court before the end of the week.

This, he said, will be followed by regular periodic payments until the country’s debt has been liquidated.

“We must lead by example. The question may be asked as to where the funds are coming from. It is coming from the annual budgetary contributions that were voted on for the court, money derived from the payment of fees for services performed by the court, grants, and loans from regional and international sources and returns on investments,” Benjamin said on Monday while speaking at the opening of the new Law Year 2020.

He also disclosed that Prime Minister Gaston Browne will be taking the lead in the setting up of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Improvement and Administrative Fund to finance the operations of the ECSC.

Read more in today’s newspaper