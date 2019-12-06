Gov’t contributes to A & B’s Miss World representative

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has pledged its support for Taqiyyah Francis, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador in the 69th Annual Miss World Contest.

Minister of Sports, Culture, National Festivals and the Arts, Daryll Matthew made the contribution on behalf of the government, yesterday, and expressed its support for the “bid by Miss Taqiyyah Francis to capture the crown in the Miss World Pageant next week”.

“We believe that she presents one of our greatest prospects in a long time and we are very excited about her participation. We believe that Miss Francis’ presence in the UK will also benefit our tourism product as millions will view the pageant worldwide. We send her our best wishes for a successful competition,” Matthew said during a presentation ceremony yesterday.

The beauty queen’s parents, Mr and Mrs Don Francis accepted the contribution on behalf of their daughter, as she is currently in London preparing for major competition.

