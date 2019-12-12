Government workers to be paid on the 16th

Government workers will not be paid this Friday as promised by Prime Minister Gaston Bronwe on his Facebook page.

The prime minister’s post, made yesterday morning at 9 am, was in response to commentators on his feed inquiring as to when public servants would be paid.

Friday marks the start of the ABST sales tax reduction weekend.

The Cabinet has made the decision, however, “that salaries and wages will begin to be paid on Monday, 16 December 2019, or at least one week prior to Christmas.”

On that same post Prime Minister Browne cautioned government workers to, “exercise prudence with their spending since the next pay day will be January 31, 2020.”