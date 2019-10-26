Government to cover Young Lyrics’ medical bill

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has decided to cover the medical bill for soca artist, Lennard ‘Young Lyrics’ Henry, who has been diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia called Supra-ventricular Tachycardia.

This was yesterday announced by the Minister of Health, Molwyn Joseph, who said that the Medical Benefits Scheme will be covering the full cost of Young Lyrics’ heart surgery valued at US$14,455.00.

Henry, however, will be responsible for covering the cost associated with his ticket and accommodation while in Trinidad.

