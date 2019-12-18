Government extends ABST reduction by one day

Spread the love















The Cabinet has agreed that Saturday, 21 December 2019, will be an additional day for consumers to take advantage of the 5 percent reduction on the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST).

In notes released by the Cabinet, it states, “that a sufficient number of private sector employees may not have received wages and salaries to enable them to take advantage of the reduction. Hence, the Cabinet decided that one more day of the reduction would be equitable.”

The Cabinet had announced last week that government workers were to have been paid their salaries and wages on Friday 13th December, 2019. Some government employees reportedly had not received said salaries and wages, however, on that date. As such, they were unable to take advantage of last weekend’s 3-day reduction in ABST.