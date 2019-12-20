Government announces one more tax break, explains why one day and not two

Spread the love















The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda, has made the decision that Saturday, December 21st, will also be a 5% Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST) day as it is their belief that “a sufficient number of private sector employees may not have been able to take advantage of the reduction, a result of unpaid wages and salaries.”

To this end, the Cabinet decided that one more day of tax relief would be an equitable allocation.

However, this is still unlike previous years where two weekends (6 days) of tax relief were made available. In 2018, the reduction of the ABST from 15 percent to 5 percent spanned two weekends in December – 14 to 16 and 21 to 23.

