Golden State Warriors president Rick Welts marries his same-sex partner

Spread the love















(nbcnews.com) – The president of the Golden State Warriors has wed his same-sex partner.

Rick Welts and Todd Gage were married by San Francisco Mayor London Breed in her office on Friday, Welts announced on Twitter.

Todd Gage, left, and Rick Welts attend the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif.

He and Gage have been together nine years, Welts said in his post.

Welts, who came out as gay in 2011, has been an instrumental part of the Warriors’ success over the last nine years, helping the team appear in five straight NBA Finals, win three championships.

An openly gay president of an NBA team stands in contrast to what has been the norm in men’s major league sports in the U.S. In 2018, Collin Martin, a soccer player for Minnesota United announced on Twitter that he was gay, which made him the only openly gay male player in North American sports leagues. He no longer plays with the team.