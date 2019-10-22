Give Thanks

One year to the day after Baby Zoudiera Jackson successfully completed heart surgery, she and her mother Marecia Jackson-Williamson paid a courtesy call to Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph. It was October 15th 2018 when the then five-month-old baby underwent a life changing heart surgery at the Wolfson Children Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. The now 17-month-old toddler is as active as ever and walking on her own accord. (Photo courtesy Ministry of Health)