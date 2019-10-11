GISELE EXONERATED

Former Executive Secretary of the Board of Education Gisele Isaac has been exonerated as of 9 am this morning by Hon. Justice Stanley John.

Isaac’s attorney Dane Hamilton confirmed that Justice John accepted his no-case submission on the basis that “there was not sufficient evidence for the case to be heard by a trial jury.”

The trial, which began October 9th 2019, was filed by the government about five years ago against the former Executive Secretary of the Board of Education (BoE) D Gisele Isaac.

She was said to have illegally obtained $9,000 for the benefit of Algernon “Serpent” Watts and to have dishonestly applied $9,000 and fraudulently applied $13,983.97 for the benefit of Watts between February 2013 and March 2014.