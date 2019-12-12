Garden Stars remain on top

By Carlena Knight

Garden Stars FC extended their lead at the top of the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Zone 1 standings.

Playing on Tuesday afternoon, the first-place team defeated Urlings FC 2-0 to move to 21 points, three points clear of second placed Molwyn Joseph Bendals.

Goals came from Jahred Williams and Terique Charles in the 58th and 64th minutes of play.

Urlings, however, are at the opposite end of the standings as they have yet to secure a point despite playing seven matches.

National Parks English Harbour FC were also victorious that day as they handed Pares FC a 2-0 defeat.

With goals from Meiko Meade and Ezekiel Stoll, the former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions moved to fourth with 15 points, while Pares remain in the 13th spot with one point.

In the other Zone 1 encounter, Ace Trucking and Heavy-duty Equipment Glanvilles FC and Attacking Saints played to a one-all draw.

Glanvilles’ Jameer Daniel drew first blood in the 29th minute while the equaliser came in minute 33 with a strike from Daeshawn Benjamin.

Attacking Saints moved to fourth with 14 points, while Glanvilles have three points in the 12th position.

Meanwhile, in Zone 2, JSC Progressors edged out Tamo FC 1-0, while CPTSA Wings and Jennings United played to a two-all draw.

A goal from Alex Brown was the defining factor that moved Progressors up the ranks to 4th with 12 points, while Tamo remain in the 10th spot with four points.

Clinton Daniel (9th) and Owen James (80th) were the goal-scorers for Wings while United’s Guayan Wright (49th) and Kitwana Thomas (64th) found the back of the net.

Wings jumped to third with 13 points while United are in seventh with nine points.

First Division action will continue kick off today as Police FC will play Point WestHam, Bolans FC will face Willikies FC, while Empire will battle Blue Jays all at 4:20 pm. A lone Second Division encounter is also on the cards for today as Earthquakes FC will play Belmont at 5 pm.