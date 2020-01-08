Garden Stars outshines Pares as Lion Hill returns to winning ways

Spread the love















By Neto Baptiste

Garden Stars recorded a massive 8-0 victory over Pares in Zone A of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division on Monday, leaping to the top of the standings with 24 points after 10 showings.

The Liberta based Garden Stars team had double strikes from Terek Charles and Wilden Cornwall Jr. Charles netted in minutes 26 and 33, while Cornwall Jr had goals in minutes 67 and 77. There were single conversions from Orren Peters, Norris Hope, Tevin Anthony and Tajah Morton.

The defeat was Pares’ eighth in nine outings as they continue to occupy the cellar with just one point.

Meanwhile, Lion Hill returned to their winning ways with a 2-1 triumph over Attacking Saints to slip into the sixth position with 19 points from their nine matches, also in Zone A.

Tyler Anthony in minute 54 and Calroy Douglas in minute 69 were on target for Lion Hill, while Tarique Whyte scored the lone goal for Saints with a 40th minute conversion. Attacking Saints are fifth in the standings with 20 points. Also on Monday, Zone B frontrunners Young Lions were held to a scoreless draw by Jennings United FC, while JSC Progressors and Earthquake FC also battled to a scoreless draw.