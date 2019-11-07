Garden Stars move to top spot

By Carlena Knight

Garden Stars FC moved to the top of the Zone One Division of Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) standings after recording a 5-1 victory over Abaya FC on Tuesday afternoon.



Playing at home in Liberta, the victors saw goals from Tevin Anthony in the 27th and 44th minutes, Jahred Williams in the 31st and 73rd, and Wilden Cornwall in the 80th minute.



Lance Williams was the lone goal-scorer for Abaya, hitting home in the 42nd minute.



This win now moves them onto six points after three showings, while Abaya sit in the 13th spot still without a point.



Attacking Saints continue to make an impressive return to the football fraternity as they now sit in the second position after a 2-1 win over FC Master Ballers at Radio Range.



Joshua Samuel (49th) and Tarique Wyre (66th) were the goal-scorers for the winning team, while Jurrell Skepple (11th) was the lone goal scorer for the losing team.



Meanwhile, in Zone Two, Earthquakes FC edged out Blackburn Palace, 3-2, while Jennings United played to a one-all draw versus Green City FC.

Kenny Morgan (15th), Gavin Greene (63rd) and Jetieme Dyer (75th) all found the back of the net for the victors, while Vashawn Jarvis (44th) and Ian Michael (55th) hit home for Blackburn.



Earthquakes are now in the third spot with six points, while Blackburn Palace are in the 12th position still without a point.



Matches will continue today in both the Second and First divisions. In Second Division matches starting at 4:20 pm, Seaview Farm will play JSC Progressors, while Bethesda will face Bassa.



Meanwhile, in the First Division, SAP FC will play Blue Jays FC, John Hughes FC will face West Ham FC and Potters will meet Willikies FC all at 4:20 p.m.