Garden Stars get huge win to go atop standings in Second Division

By Neto Baptiste

Garden Stars made light work of English Harbour to jump atop the standings in Zone A of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Second Division on Tuesday.

Playing in English Harbour, Garden Stars had a double from Omari Simpson as he netted in minutes 16 and 23. There were single strikes from Tevin Anthony and Wilden Cornwall Jr in minutes 36 and 60, respectively, as Stars rallied to a 4-1 triumph. The victory moves them 18 points from seven matches and into the number one slot on the 13-eam standings.

Harbour, who had their lone strike from Sachin Smith in the sixth minute, remain on 12 points from five outings.

Still in Zone A, Freeman’s Village Scorpions twice played from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with Attacking Saints in Freeman’s Village.

Joshua Samuel, who scored both goals for Attacking Saints, opened the scoring in minute 14 before Roy Gregory drew Scorpions level in minute 41. Samuel then put Saints back in the driver’s seat on minute 66 before Darius Hector secured a point for Scorpions in minute 72.

The point moves Saints to 13 points from six showings and third in the standings, while Scorpions are ninth with five points.

Also on Tuesday, JSC Progressors defeated Belmont 2-0 with an own-goal accounting for the opening strike in minute 32 while Jamie Harris netted the other goal in minute 71.

In other results, Bethesda and CPTSA Wings played to a 2-2 draw while Real Blizzard beat Glanvilles 3-0.