Garden Stars extend lead a top Division 2 table

By Carlena Knight

Garden Stars remain the frontrunners in Zone one of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Second Division.

In their latest match, they defeated 5P’s Wadadli FC 3-1 at home.

Jahred Williams was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors, scoring in the 10th and 70th minutes. Teammate Tevin Anthony also got in on the action finding the back of the net in minute 79.

Justin Alfred (23rd) was the lone goal scorer for 5P’s.

With this win, Garden Stars now move three points clear of second place Hon Molwyn Joseph Bendals.

Attacking Saints joined Garden Stars in the winner’s circle after recording a 2-0 victory over Abaya in Parham.

Devonte Geon (12th) and Jason Dover (81st) were the defining factors that gave the victors three points and move them into the 4th position with 23 points.

Abaya, however, remain 9th with 13.

In the other Zone One encounter that day, Hon Daryll Matthew Lion Hill FC defeated Real Blizzard 2-0.

Carlroy Douglas recorded a brace for the victors hitting home in minutes 54 and 61. Lion Hill now have 22 points in the 6th position while Real Blizzard are 7th with 17.

Pares FC was a no-show for their match versus Master Ballers, while Mahico Stars could not find enough players to play their match versus Bendals.

First Division action will continue today as Empire will host Police at King George, FC Aston Villa will play neighbours Point WestHam at Pigotts, and Tryum will visit Potters Tigers. All matches will kick off at 4:20 pm.