Garden Stars dominate, Young Lions suffer setback in Second Division

By Neto Baptiste

Garden Stars continued their march towards the First Division promotion with a 1-0 win over Freeman’s Village Scorpions in Zone A of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Monday.

Wilden Cornwall Jr scored the lone goal of the contest in the 18th minute as Garden Stars climbed to 30 points from 12 matches at the top of the standings. They are seven points ahead of second placed FC Masters Ballers, who have 23 points from the same number of showings.

The loss was Scorpions’ fifth in 12 showings as they remain on 14 points at mid table.

Also in Zone A, Attacking Saints enjoyed a 7-1 trouncing of Mahico Stars. Malone Joseph struck in minutes 25, 63 and 70 to record a hattrick and propel his team to 23 points from their 12 showings. There were single conversions from Devonta Geron, Nashaun Phillip, Dorian Cole and Tarique Whyte in the massive win.

Darien Rover scored Mahico’s only goal of the contest as they remain on just four points from 11 showings.

Also, Lion Hill could collect three points and three goals without even having taken the field after hosts Pares could not field a team for their fixture.

Meanwhile in Zone B, Earthquake FC stunned frontrunners Young Lions to win 2-1 when they met in Old Road.

Veteran Kenny Morgan scored both goals for the victors, striking in minutes 19 and 29 as Earthquake move to 17 points from their 11 outings. Conrad Willock was on target for Young Lions in the 18th minute before Morgan’s double sealed the win for Earthquake.

Lions, despite their second loss of the competition, continue to lead Zone B on goal difference but are level on 23 points with JSC Progressors. Progressors recorded their seven win in 10 matches on Monday with a 1-0 triumph over Young Warriors. Jefferson Richardson scored the lone goal in minute 47.