Garden Stars and Real Blizzard get crucial wins in Second Division

By Neto Baptiste

Garden Stars made light work of Mahico Stars on Tuesday, winning 4-0 to leap to the top of Zone A in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Second Division competition.

Playing at home, Garden Stars were led Jahred Williams who scored in minutes 13, 30 and 70 to record a hattrick, while Opio Roberts had a 15th minute conversion in the onslaught.

The victory, their fourth in five showings, pushes Garden Stars to 12 points, two more than Lion Hill FC on 10 after four showings. Mahico Stars, following what was their fourth loss in five matches, are second from bottom on the 14-team standings with just one point.

Also in Zone A, Real Blizzard outclassed Freeman’s Village Scorpions 4-1 in Freeman’s Village. Real Blizzard had goals from Carl Hampson in the 25th minute, Ian Eusebe with a double in minutes 36 and 74 while Tahari James scored in the 40th minute.

The victory lifts Blizzard to five points from four showings while Scorpions, who had their lone strike from Khalique Kellman in minute 46, remain on four points after four showings.

Still in Zone A, English Harbour improved their chances with a 2-1 victory over 5P’s Wadadli FC with goals coming from Sachin Smith and Nigel Graham in a winning cause, moving Harbour to nine points and third in the standings.

In Zone B results, Bassa defeated Belmont FC 2-0 while Bethesda Bald Eagles had the better of Young Warriors 3-1.