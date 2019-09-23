GARD Center boasts first TESLA Power Wall system in the sub-region

By Elesha George

The Gilbert Agriculture and Rural Development (GARD) Center is now the leading institution in the Eastern Caribbean to have installed a Tesla Power Wall system. The Tesla Power Wall is a cost-effective, energy efficient battery generator which, according to Tesla’s website, is an automated system that integrates with solar to store excess energy generated during the day and makes it available when you need it, minimising reliance on your utility.

The installation of this new system at Mercer’s Creek was marked by an official commissioning ceremony on September 20th.

Aziz Doumith, Operations Manager at Antigua Computer Technology (ACT), whose company facilitated the training and installation along with partner Green Tech Solar, said this is in keeping with ACT’s mission “to bring our community into the future”.

“The future is in clean, green, renewable energy. There is no two ways about it,” Doumith said of the energy saving project.

