Galley Bay suffer another loss

By Carlena Knight

Newbies, Galley Bay suffered their 11th straight loss in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League over the weekend.

Playing in the first match of the triple-header evening on Saturday at the JSC Sports Complex, Galley Bay went under to Eye Mobile Vision Care by an 81-26 scoreline.

Tshawn Lewis was the leading scorer for the victors with 16 points, while teammates Javonte Daley and Tehran Zachariah netted 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Galley Bay’s Nicholas Bradshaw was the lone player in double digits with 13 points.

Former champions, Sandals bounced back from their upsetting defeat from Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) to trounce Cleaners 89-56.

The feature encounter saw Keroi “Dragon” Lee lead the victors with a game high 25 points.

He was assisted by teammates Devorn Benjamin and Kebo Orford who had 18 and 13 points.

Cleaners’ Tyreke Lewis had 21 points while teammates Troy Robertson and Andre Edwards contributed, scoring 17 and 10 points in a losing effort.

In the other match played that night, Burton’s Laundry edged out Digicel 64-54.

Reginald “Reggie” Barnes was the leading scorer for the victors with 22 points with assistance from Anthony Edwards who had 10.

Digicel’s Jamar Bird had 14 points while teammate Darius Richards sank 10.

Games will continue tonight at both the YMCA and JSC Sports complexes. At YMCA starting at 6:30, APUA Water will face Galley Bay, while at 7:30 Dixie will play Fitzroy’s Rewinding Transformers.

Meanwhile, at JSC at 6:30, Burton’s Laundry will battle Eye Mobile and, at 7:30, Digicel will meet Sandals.

In the feature encounter at 8:30, APUA Head Office will square up with A Mobile.