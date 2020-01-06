Four young adults represent A & B at Christian conference

Spread the love















By Latrishka Thomas

Among the over 65,000 young Christians (primarily college students) who made headlines as they rang in the New Year worshipping Jesus in what is referred to as the Passion conference, were four young adults from Antigua and Barbuda who are “passionate about serving Jesus, and in so doing, spread that light for others to see”.

Representing the twin island in that conference which took place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, were Aziz Ibrahim, Jo-Anna Moore, Jordée Josiah and Azaelia Tanner who, though they are not college students, fell within the requisite age group.

The quartet described the experience as “breathtaking and electrifying.”

