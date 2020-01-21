Four teams square-off in Inter-school Football semi-finals

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Four teams will battle it out on Tuesday afternoon in the hopes of advancing to the finals of the Boys Under-20 division.

Defending champions, All Saints Secondary School (ASSS), former champions Princess Margaret School (PMS), Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) and first timers Irene B Williams Secondary School are the four teams that will play in the semi-finals at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) in the Inter-school Football competition.

OCS and Irene B Williams will play in the first semi-finals at 3 pm, while in the feature encounter, a rematch of last year’s finals will go down between ASSS and PMS.

The winners from both matches will then face off in the finals on Friday night at the same venue.

The Under-20 Girls finals will also be played that evening.