Four Knights fine-tuning academy concept

By Neto Baptiste

The country’s four knighted cricketers, Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Richie Richardson, Sir Curtly Ambrose and Sir Andy Roberts, have been tasked with fine-tuning the Four Knights Cricket Academy concept as the government seeks to partner with Cricket West Indies (CWI) in hopes the initiative will finally take flight.

This is according to Minister of Sports, Daryll Matthew, who revealed during an interview with OBSERVER media that both the government and CWI are awaiting the word from the cricketing greats.

“They have the greatest vested interest and I know that Sir Richie has been doing some things and he tends to take the lead on these matters, and so we await their response,” he said.

In a previous interview, Matthew said that CWI had expressed interest in partnering with the Four Knights Cricket Academy and that talks had already begun on the way forward.

Since then, Matthew said a number of proposals have been put on the table

“About two months ago, we had a meeting at CWI’s office with the four knights, myself, a representative of Cricket West Indies, and some proposals were put on the plate. The four knights had a slightly different view of how they want things to function and so we asked them to make some recommendations … in a way that works for everyone,” he said.

Introduced following the 2014 general election, the four knights initiative was conceptualised using four of the country’s former international cricketers.

The academy, according to initial reports, would first cater to the top young talents here in Antigua before branching out to the region and then internationally.

The four knights are also expected to play a pivotal role in the success of the academy, lending their expertise and knowledge of the game.