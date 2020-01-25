Fort Road snap SAP’s winning streak

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

The undefeated streak for former Antigua Premier League champions SAP FC has ended.

SAP, who are presently in the First Division of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), were handed their first loss of the season by Fort Road FC by a 3-2 score line in Bolans.

Jamaul Semper drew first blood for the visiting team, scoring as early as the 4th minute of play.

Alren Lewis made it 2-0 for Fort Road with a strike in minute seven.

SAP got one back before the half in the 33rd minute; Emmerson Henry was the goal scorer.

Former national striker, Peter “Big Pete” Byers gave SAP the advantage in the 72nd minute but that celebration would be short lived as Alren Lewis found the back of the net for a second time six minutes later.

With this win Fort Road moved to eighth with 14 points, while Sap dropped to fifth with 24.

Tryum continued their winnings ways on Thursday afternoon as they recorded a 3-2 triumph over Willikies.

Mickele Cilzae was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors, hitting home in the 20th and 36th minutes with assistance from Curlon Joseph with a goal of his own in minute 24.

Keon Connor (63rd) and Devonte Gore (69th) were the goal scorers for Willikies.

Tryum jumped to fourth with 24 points, while Willikies slipped to 6th with 15.

Meanwhile, in the lone Second Division encounter, Belmont edged out CPTSA Wings 2-1.

Iandre Hodge recorded a brace for the victors finding the back of the net in the 32nd and 62nd minutes.

Jamal Tavenier scored the lone goal for Wings in minute 13.

The Zone 2 match-up saw Belmont move to 10th with 11 points, while Wings dropped to ninth with 13.