Former West cricketer in crash that left one man dead

Barbados Today is reporting that former West Indies cricketer Courtney Browne was involved in a two car collision that left one man dead.

The accident took place yesterday morning along Bennetts Road, St Thomas, (Ronald Mapp Highway), about 500 meters north of Bagatelle Great House.

Dead is Michael Mcclean, 37, of 1st Avenue, Rockley, Christ Church.Police say that around 4 a.m., Mcclean was driving a Toyota Corolla, which collided with a blue BMW driven by Courtney Browne, 49, of #23 Alleyndale, St Lucy. Browne was accompanied by his wife Tricia Browne, 47.

Police say Mcclean died on the spot.Courtney Browne suffered a broken leg, while his wife complained of chest pains and lower abdominal pain.

Both were taken away by two ambulances to the QEH for medical attention.Two fire tenders responded along with 11 personnel.

The jaws of life were used to free persons who were trapped in the vehicles.