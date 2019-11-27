Former Transport Board managers win case, former GM awaits word on trial

While two former managers have won their cases in the Industrial Court, former General Manager of the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) Harry Josiah is still awaiting word from the High Court on whether criminal charges brought against him will go to trial.

Just a few weeks ago, on November 6th Josiah’s attorney Dane Hamilton presented a no-case submission before the Court and when OBSERVER media spoke to Hamilton, yesterday, he said that they are still awaiting word as to when they will hear from the judge.

In September 2014, an investigation was launched into the management of the ABTB under Josiah’s tenure.

He was later sent home on indefinite suspension which was later rescinded. He returned to work in January 2015.

Josiah was first charged in mid-March 2015 and later that month, additional charges were filed against him.

Read more in today’s newspaper