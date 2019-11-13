Former Pacer Willing To Coach Abroad

By Neto Baptiste

Former West Indies fast bowler, Sir Curtly Ambrose, said that if the opportunity arises, he will take up offers to coach outside the region.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Tuesday, the Antiguan said he prefers to work within the West Indies and give to cricket here but would consider coaching abroad if it gives him the chance to broaden his horizon.

“Like I said, cricket is what I know; coaching is what I do; commentating is what I do. So if the offer comes and I have to go overseas to coach or commentate, or whatever the case might be, I would do it because there is no point sitting down here at home doing nothing when you get opportunities. So whether it’s home or abroad, then I certainly will do it,” he said.

Sir Curtly was overlooked for a permanent coaching stint with any of the regional squads during the recent “restructuring” of cricket in the region.

Now a level three coach, the former player praised the recent changes to the structure of cricket in the region, but warns it will not instantly turn the team’s fortunes around.

“Because we are so far behind the top teams at this present moment, it’s going to take a lot of hard work, dedication and commitment for us to start to climb the ladder. It simply means we will have to win a lot more games and series on a consistent basis to move up the ICC rankings. It can be done but it is not going to be easy,” he said.

Having also coached alongside the recently appointed Phil Simmons at the top level, Sir Curtly predicts it will be an even harder role the second time around for the former player.

“It’s never a honeymoon time an even if you’re the number one team in the world everyone would want to knock you off the top spot so it’s always going to take a lot of commitment and hard work and dedication so it’s a tough job ahead but like I said, it can be done,” the Antiguan said.

Sir Curtly is currently part of the team bringing commentary for the Regional Super50 tournament.